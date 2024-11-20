Interview: Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 REMAKE Producer Kazuhiro Echigoya

Koei Tecmo 's Romance of the Three Kingdoms – known in Japan as Records of the Three Kingdoms - is a long-running and beloved strategy game series. It is set during the Three Kingdoms era, much like Koei Tecmo 's famous Dynasty Warriors franchise. However, where Dynasty Warriors is focused on hack-and-slash gameplay with far more heroic renditions of the historical period, Romance of the Three Kingdoms is more concerned with the macro-strategic layer of domain management and has a more grounded feel regarding the exploits of generals and advisors.

The Romance of the Three Kingdoms strategy series is now up to its fourteenth mainline release, but the recent remake of the 8th title promises to bring a beloved classic into the modern era. I spoke with producer Kazuhiro Echigoya for more insights into the remake's goals, production, and more.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms: 8 is a beloved entry in the franchise for many fans. What do you think the greatest strength of the original game is?

“ Romance of the Three Kingdoms VII ” is the first installment in the series to feature the All Officers Play System (not ruler-based), making it a true sequel and the origin of the series' All Officers Play system. Additionally, it uniquely offers scenarios for each year from 184 to 234, a feature found only in “VIII” within the series.

What was the thought process behind choosing to remake the 8th entry over other titles in the series?

Since the previous installment, “ Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV ,” used a Ruler System, we decided to choose the All Officers Play System instead. While this system is featured in “VII,” “VIII,” “X,” and “XIII,” I opted for “VIII” because of its unique allure, particularly the annual scenarios from 184 to 234.

What was the development team's primary objective in creating this remake?

We want both fans of “ Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII ” from back in the day and longtime series fans to enjoy the game, but our goal is also to make it accessible for current fans of the series. We focused on aspects like game pacing, user interface, and the richness of the tutorials.

Was there an element of remaking this title that was particularly challenging for the development team? This directly relates to the earlier point about "making it accessible for current fans of the series." We felt that simply making " Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII" playable on modern gaming platforms wasn't enough, so we decided to postpone the release to ensure it was thoroughly developed.

What new elements can we expect in the Remake that add fresh experiences for fans of the original?

The most significant change is the feature of "Destiny," where symbiotic (officers who become your allies) and antagonistic (opposing warlords) dynamics shift with each play, creating new drama every time. While the overall flow from "Parliament" to "City" remains unchanged from "VIII," most of the individual elements have been transformed, ensuring that fans of the original version can also enjoy it.

Will the Romance of the Three Kingdoms: 8 Remake be a good entry point for new players to the franchise?

Yes, I can confidently say "yes" for two reasons: 1. We've invested significant time in developing beginner-friendly features, such as a comprehensive tutorial more than other titles in the series. 2. The original game from 20 years ago, making it simpler and easier to understand than recent installments like "XIII" and "XIV." We aim to create a game that allows today's players to enjoy a classic experience, making it ideal as an introduction for series newcomers.

Will all the campaigns/scenarios be historical in nature, or will there be alternate histories and "what if" campaigns?

" Romance of the Three Kingdoms " has two original texts: " Romance of the Three Kingdoms " and " Records of the Three Kingdoms ." Our " Romance of the Three Kingdoms " series is based on the former while drawing inspiration from both. The events in this game are compiled into "Tales," which are grounded in both the "Romance" and the "Records," and we also have "what if" branching scenarios.

Is there a new story or character addition that you are particularly excited for players to see?

The historical scenarios include a "scenario opening" at the start of the game. By watching these openings for each year, you can follow the story of the Three Kingdoms , so I highly recommend it for those interested. There are 1,000 officers, matching the number in " Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV." If players have a favorite officer, it's best to play that character. You might also enjoy choosing from the 30 officers who have "Traits."

There are many wonderful strategy games on the market, but few with the longevity that Romance of the Three Kingdoms has. What do you consider to be the factor that makes this series stand apart from others?

I think it is its willingness to introduce new ideas with each installment. The lively discussions among fans about their favorites and the wide range of preferences highlight this.

Do you and your team hope to remake other Romance of the Three Kingdoms titles in the future?

Just as opinions vary among players about their favorite installment, there are differing views among the development team. As of now, we haven't decided what to remake next. Future remakes in the " Nobunaga's Ambition " and " Romance of the Three Kingdoms " series will largely depend on how well this title performs.