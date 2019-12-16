An Incurable Case of Love Live-Action Series Reveals Visual, Theme Song Artist

TBS ' official website for the live-action television series of Maki Enjōji 's An Incurable Case of Love ( Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo ) manga revealed a new visual and the main theme song artist for the series on Monday. The band Official HiGE DANdism will perform the theme song "I Love..." for the show.

Mone Kamishiraishi (left in image above) will play Nanase Sakura. Takeru Satoh will play Kairi Tendo. Other cast members include:

Maiguma Katsuya as Tatsuyuki Kisugi

Kōsei (Miki comedy duo) as Yukito Numazu

Keisuke Watanabe as Ryūsei Nishi

as Ryūsei Nishi Ai Yoshikawa as Yuika Sakai

Mayu Hotta as Umisuna Kanno

Karina Nose as Ryūko

Kami Hiraiwa as Mariko Negishi

as Mariko Negishi Misako Renbutsu as Minori Wakabayashi

as Minori Wakabayashi Kōji Yamamoto as Rokurō Koishikawa

Kenta Tanaka will be one of the directors for the series, and Arisa Kaneko ( Densha Otoko , Orange ) is penning the scripts. Aki Isoyama is credited as chief producer, with Masako Miyazaki and Akiko Matsumoto credited as producers. The series will premiere on TBS in January and will air on Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

After witnessing a handsome and charming young doctor saving a stranger's life five years ago, Nanase Sakura trained to become a nurse. But when she meets the doctor again and they start working together, she finds Kairi Tendo to be nothing like the man she imagined him to be!

Enjōji ( SP x Baby , Happy Marriage!? ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine in February 2016, and ended the series on January 8. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume on March 8.

Viz Media released all 10 volumes of Enjōji's Happy Marriage!? manga series in North America, as well as both volumes of Enjōji's SP x Baby manga. Happy Marriage!? inspired a live-action series in 2016.

Enjōji launched a new manga series titled Tsumari Sukitte Iitian dakedo, (I Mean, I Want to Say I Like You But,) on June 8.

Sources: TBS, Comic Natalie