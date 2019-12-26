Sonic the Hedgehog Film's Japanese-dubbed Video Previews Baby Sonic Design

Film opens in U.S. on February 14, in Japan on March 27

Paramount Pictures began streaming a new Japanese-dubbed video for its Sonic the Hedgehog film on Friday that reveals that a Baby Sonic character will appear in the film.

The film will open in Japan on March 27 (under the title Sonic The Movie ).







The film was previously scheduled to open in the United States on November 8, in Australia on November 28, in the United Kingdom on December 26, and in Japan in December. However, criticism for Sonic's earlier design in the first trailer for the film led to a redesign that forced the production to delay its opening to February 14, 2020 in North America. Director Jeff Fowler added that Paramount Pictures and Sega are "fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be."

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voices the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter star in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) plays the villain Robotnik.

Tim Miller ( Deadpool ) and Toby Ascher are executive producing with producer Neal Moritz ( Fast & Furious franchise) and co-producers Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons.