Vinland Saga Anime Posts 'Special Video' Teasing Future Manga Arc

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Makoto Yukimura 's Vinland Saga manga began streaming a "special video" for the anime after the 24th and final episode aired on Monday. The video does not announce a sequel, but does tease the manga's next arc after the end of the story of the anime.

The below video contains spoilers for the final episode of the anime

The anime's YouTube channel also posted a seven-minute comment video from original manga creator Makoto Yukimura in which he comments on the anime adaptation, including original stories that were not in the manga, the anime's 14th episode, and his voice acting role in the anime itself.

Additionally, director Shūhei Yabuta posted a thread on Twitter in English to thank fans for watching the series.

Thank you for watching #VINLAND_SAGA ! Without your encouragement, my team could never finish the work! I'm very pleased to engage in conversation with everyone through this title! The story ends once, but I would be grateful if you could keep expanding the world of VINLAND! https://t.co/IT6JWVzCQK pic.twitter.com/5ogjkPrrtn — やぶた (@yabshu55) December 29, 2019

The anime premiered on July 7. The anime streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video both in Japan and overseas.

Shūhei Yabuta ( Inuyashiki Last Hero director, Attack on Titan 3D director) directed the anime at Wit Studio ( Attack on Titan , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress , The Ancient Magus' Bride ). Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Ajin: Demi-Human ) supervised the series scripts and wrote them with Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil ). Takahiko Abiru ( Hunter × Hunter animation director) designed the characters. Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Ketsubetsu, Yamainu no Chikai ) composed the music.

Yukimura launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2005, but Kodansha moved the series to Afternoon later that year. Yukimura started drawing the fourth and final arc of the manga in November.