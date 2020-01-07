Makoto Fugetsu, cocho's Granblue Fantasy Manga Ends

Cycomi , game developer Cygames ' manga app, published the final chapter of cocho and Makoto Fugetsu 's manga adaptation of Cygames ' Granblue Fantasy smartphone game on December 15. The seventh compiled book volume shipped on December 25.

The manga debuted in May 2016. cocho drew the manga, and Fugetsu worked on the layouts. Cygames and publisher Kodansha 's Cycomi label publishes the manga's compiled book volumes.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga and published the second volume in English on December 10. The third English volume will ship on February 4. The company describes the story:

Ever since his father left home, Gran has longed to search for Estalucia, the mystical island in the sky. Gran's adventure begins when he runs into Lyria, a mysterious girl being chased by the Imperial Army. Even though Gran perishes trying to save her, she uses her powers to resurrect him, and this incredible act binds their fates together! Now, Gran and his pal, Vyrn, must fight to protect Lyria … and to find their way to the end of the sky!

The Granblue Fantasy the Animation anime's second season premiered on October 4 and ran for 12 episodes. HIDIVE , Funimation , and Crunchyroll all streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The new "Djeeta-hen" (Djeeta Chapter) anime special will premiere on March 27 at 24:00 (effectively March 28 at 12:00 a.m.).

The first anime season of Cygames ' Granblue Fantasy smartphone game premiered in Japan in April 2017 and ran for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the first season on the services Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Anime Strike . Funimation began streaming the first season last November.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014, and the game has more than 23 million downloads. Cygames and Arc System Works ' Granblue Fantasy : Versus PlayStation 4 fighting game will launch in Japan on February 6. Cygames is also working on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink PlayStation 4 game, which will also have a worldwide simultaneous release. Cygames took over development of the game from Platinum Games last February. The game is planned for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations.

Sources: Cycomi, CyStore