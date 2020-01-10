Live-Action Death Come True Game Casts Jiro Sato

Sato plays popular news anchor in mystery game

The official website for Too Kyo Games' "full motion video game" project Death Come True revealed the last main cast member on Friday. Jiro Sato (live-action Gintama , Death Note , Gokusen , Saint Young Men ) plays Kenichi Mino, a popular news anchor. His talk shows featuring his sociable and freewheeling personality keeps audiences locked to their TV sets. He is visiting the hotel for a certain reason.

The game's previously announced cast includes:

Kanata Hongō as main character Makoto Karaki

as main character Makoto Karaki Chiaki Kuriyama as Akane Sachimura, who wakes up in the same hotel room as Makoto

as Akane Sachimura, who wakes up in the same hotel room as Makoto Win Morisaki as Nozomu Kuji, a young and talented investigator

as Nozomu Kuji, a young and talented investigator Voice actor Yuuki Kaji as the hotel concierge

as the hotel concierge Chihiro Yamamoto as Nene Kurushima, a psychopath who just so happens to be staying at the hotel

The website now also lists a character named "Unknown," a mysterious person who wields various weapons, and doggedly chases after Karaki.

The game will "tentatively" launch for iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and PC in 2020. Izanagi Games CEO and the game's producer Shinsuke Umeda stated the project is planned to release in multiple subtitle languages.

Kazutaka Kodaka is directing the project and writing the scenario for the "live-action movie game." Masafumi Takada is composing the music.

Izanagi Games describes the game:

Death Come True is the latest project from Kazutaka Kodaka , creator of the Danganronpa series. It combines movie and game elements, making it an “interactive movie” with a story that unfolds according to decisions made by the player which then can result in multiple different endings. Kanata Hongō takes the lead role as the main character and Chiaki Kuriyama acts the role of a female police investigator.

In the game's story, Makoto wakes up in a hotel with no memories. He has no idea who he is or why he is in the hotel. He sees news on the television and discovers that he is a suspect wanted for a case of serial murders. Makoto has a power that allows him to travel back in time when he dies. He sets out to uncover the truth.

Sources: Death Come True game's website and Twitter account, Gamer