2020 Crayon Shin-chan Anime Film Casts Actor Yūki Yamada

Staff of Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Gekitotsu! Rakuga Kingdom to Hobo Yonin no Yūsha (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Crash! Rakuga Kingdom and Almost Four Heroes), the 28th film in the series, announced on Friday that actor Yūki Yamada will have a guest voice role in the film. Yamada will play Rakuga Kingdom's Minister of Defense, who spearheads military strategy for the country. The role will be Yamada's first in an anime.

The film will open in Japan on April 24.

The film's story features a "magical crayon," and centers around a floating kingdom called Rakuga Kingdom (the name is a pun on the word "rakugaki" meaning "scribbling"). The kingdom gets its energy from scribbles, but lately the scribbles are decreasing and the kingdom is in danger of collapsing. To save the country, the military start forcing humans to scribble.

Takahiko Kyōgoku ( Land of the Lustrous , Love Live! School idol project , GATE ) is directing the film, and Ryō Takada ( Meow Meow Japanese History ) is writing the script. Shinei Animation , TV Asahi , ADK , and Futabasha are credited for production.

The previous film in the franchise, Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Shinkon Ryokō Hurricane ~Ushinawareta Hiroshi~ (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Honeymoon Hurricane, Lost Hiroshi), opened in Japan on April 19. The film ranked at #3 at the box office in its opening weekend.

