Nintendo Stops Accepting Repairs for Wii Console in Japan on March 31

Nintendo announced on Monday that it will stop accepting repairs for the Nintendo Wii console on March 31 in Japan due to the difficulty of obtaining parts that are necessary for repairs. If required parts run out of stock before the announced date, the company may stop accepting repairs earlier. This applies to all colors of the console with the model number [RVL-001].

The Wii launched in North America in November 2006 and in Japan and Europe in December 2006. Nintendo ended production of the Wii in 2013 after shipping more than 100 million units shipped worldwide.

Sources: Nintendo, Famitsu.com via Hachima Kikō, Siliconera.