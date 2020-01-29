Animated 'Sayonara, Tyranno' Film Opens in Japan in Early Summer

Toei announced on Thursday that it will open Sayonara, Tyranno ( Annyeong, Tyrano: Yeong-wonhi, Hamkke or My Tyrano: Together, Forever ), the Chinese-Japanese-South Korean co-produced animated film based on Tatsuya Miyanishi 's Tyrannosaurus series of children books, in Japan early this summer.

The cast includes:

Shinichiro Miki as Tyrano, a tyrannosaurus rex who is afraid of the dark

as Tyrano, a tyrannosaurus rex who is afraid of the dark Kaori Ishihara as Punon, a pteranodon who cannot fly

as Punon, a pteranodon who cannot fly Aoi Yūki as Tops, a triceratops who has been separated from its parents

The other cast members include Katsuyuki Konishi , Kikuko Inoue , Toshiyuki Morikawa , Nobuyuki Hiyama , and Unshou Ishizuka .

Korean company Media Castle, Korea Investment Partners, and Beijing Resolution financed the film. The film opened in South Korea last August.

Kobun Shizuno ( Godzilla anime trilogy, Detective Conan films) directed the film at Tezuka Production. Ryuichi Sakamoto composed the music. Marisuke Eguchi is the animation director. Dai Sato , Kimiko Ueno , and Naohiro Fukushima penned the script.

Entertainment news magazine Variety describes the film: "Hello, Tyranno sees the adventure and love story between a male tyrannosaurus that looks aggressive but does not make a kill and a female pteranodon."

Since Miyanishi began the Tyrannosaurus book series in 2003, it has two million copies in print. The books inspired the 2010 film You Are Umasou , which earned the top first-day audience satisfaction rating from the Pia service, as well as a high 4.22 rating from Yahoo! Movies Japan reviews. The second film, Anata o Zutto Aishiteru , opened in Japan on June 6, 2015. The books also inspired a Miyanishi Tatsuya Gekijō: Omae Umasou da na , series of television anime shorts in 2010.

