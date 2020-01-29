News
Animated 'Sayonara, Tyranno' Film Opens in Japan in Early Summer
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Toei announced on Thursday that it will open Sayonara, Tyranno (Annyeong, Tyrano: Yeong-wonhi, Hamkke or My Tyrano: Together, Forever), the Chinese-Japanese-South Korean co-produced animated film based on Tatsuya Miyanishi's Tyrannosaurus series of children books, in Japan early this summer.
The cast includes:
- Shinichiro Miki as Tyrano, a tyrannosaurus rex who is afraid of the dark
- Kaori Ishihara as Punon, a pteranodon who cannot fly
- Aoi Yūki as Tops, a triceratops who has been separated from its parents
The other cast members include Katsuyuki Konishi, Kikuko Inoue, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Nobuyuki Hiyama, and Unshou Ishizuka.
Korean company Media Castle, Korea Investment Partners, and Beijing Resolution financed the film. The film opened in South Korea last August.
Kobun Shizuno (Godzilla anime trilogy, Detective Conan films) directed the film at Tezuka Production. Ryuichi Sakamoto composed the music. Marisuke Eguchi is the animation director. Dai Sato, Kimiko Ueno, and Naohiro Fukushima penned the script.
Entertainment news magazine Variety describes the film: "Hello, Tyranno sees the adventure and love story between a male tyrannosaurus that looks aggressive but does not make a kill and a female pteranodon."
Since Miyanishi began the Tyrannosaurus book series in 2003, it has two million copies in print. The books inspired the 2010 film You Are Umasou, which earned the top first-day audience satisfaction rating from the Pia service, as well as a high 4.22 rating from Yahoo! Movies Japan reviews. The second film, Anata o Zutto Aishiteru, opened in Japan on June 6, 2015. The books also inspired a Miyanishi Tatsuya Gekijō: Omae Umasou da na, series of television anime shorts in 2010.
