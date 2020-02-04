Gyara Manga Remake's 1st Part Ends

The March issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King BULL magazine published the ending of the first part of Gyara: Aku e no Shōtai (Gyara: An Invitation to Evil), artist Katsumi Kobayashi 's remake of George Akiyama 's Gyara manga, on Tuesday. The manga's second compiled book volume will ship on March 23.

The manga's story begins when an ugly boy meets a mysterious girl named Beniko. The pure boy is tempted by the woman, and begins to walk a path of evil.

Kobayashi launched the remake manga in Young King BULL in January 2019.

Akiyama's Gyara manga ran in Shonengahosha 's Shōnen King magazine from 1979 to 1981 and had eight volumes.

Akiyama's 1970s manga Ashura inspired an anime film by Toei Animation in 2012, and his Sutegataki Hitobito manga inspired a live-action film that premiered in Japan in October 2013. Akiyama's Haguregumo manga also inspired an anime film in 1982, and his Koiko no Mainichi manga inspired an OVA in 1989.

Digital Manga Publishing 's Project-H imprint has published Kobayashi's An Innocent Relationship manga in English.