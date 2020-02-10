Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight Manga Teases Ending in 3 Chapters

Romance series to end in 12th volume this spring

The official website for Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine teased on Monday that Rin Mikimoto 's Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight ( Gozen 0-ji, Kiss Shi ni Kite yo ) manga will end in three chapters. The magazine's March issue will ship on Thursday.

The manga's 11th compiled book volume revealed on November 13 that the series will end in the 12th volume. The volume is slated to ship this spring.

Mikimoto hinted in September that the manga was "nearing its final chapter."

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story of the first volume:

At school, Hinana is an honors student, respected by all her classmates. She's totally above things as juvenile as crushes and dating. Secretly, though, she has but one wish: To have a fairy-tale romance. One day, a super-hot celebrity named Kaede shows up at Hinana's high school to shoot a movie, and it becomes difficult to keep up her act. By pure chance—or y'know, fate!—Kaede reveals his own ridiculous personality to Hinana, and her ordinary life turns breathtakingly romantic! Or just really, really … weird?!

Mikimoto launched the manga in the magazine in 2015. Kodansha Comics published the 10th English volume on December 10. The manga was nominated in the Best Shōjo Manga category for the 43rd annual Manga Awards in 2019.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan on December 6.