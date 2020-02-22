Hiroshi Takahashi Starts '3rd Part' of Jank Runk Family Manga Around April

Manga creator Hiroshi Takahashi posted on Twitter on Tuesday that his Jank Runk Family manga will start its "third part" around April.

The manga is a crossover with the OREN'S manga, which artist Yanse Kazu and Takahashi launched in September 2015 in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine. The OREN'S manga is set in the aftermath of a great disaster, and depicts the struggle for survival of men.

Takahashi launched the Jank Runk Family manga in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine in September 2016. He ended the manga's first part in March 2018, and then ended the second part last August.

Takahashi's Crows manga ran for 26 volumes, and Digital Manga Publishing partially published its sequel manga Worst in English. Crows also inspired a two-episode anime OVA adaptation in 1994, titled Kōkō Butō Den Crows . The manga inspired three live-action films, with Takashi Miike directing the first two films, Crows Zero and Crows Zero II . Crows Explode , the third film, opened in Japan in April 2014.

Tokyo Shock released the first film on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America, and video label MVM released both Crows Zero and Crows Zero II in the United Kingdom.