New Sakura Wars Game's Story Trailer Streamed

PS4 game ships in West on April 28

The official PlayStation YouTube channel began streaming a story trailer for the new Sakura Wars game on Friday.

The game will ship in the West on April 28.

The game launched with the title Shin Sakura Taisen (New Sakura Wars ) for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on December 12. The game takes place in the 29th year of the fictionalized "Taisho" period of the franchise in the capital of Tokyo, 12 years after Sakura Wars V . Japan's actual Taisho period only lasted for 15 years, and the kanji used to write "Taisho" in Sakura Wars is different from the kanji used for the real Taisho period.

The game's protagonist is Seijuro Kamiyama, and the story follows him as he leads a new Imperial Combat Revue. Kouma once again appear in the capital, and Assault Forces are created in towns all over the world.

The game stars:

Ayane Sakura as Sakura Amamiya, a 17-year-old member of the Imperial Assault Force's Flower Division. She is the division's new recruit who looks up to Sakura Shingūji, the top star of the original Flower Division.



Yōhei Azakami as Seijūrō Kamiyama, the protagonist of Shin Sakura Taisen . He is the 20-year-old commander of the Imperial Assault Force's Flower Division. He was a naval special forces ship captain until he was reassigned as the head of the revived division.



Maaya Uchida as Hatsuho Shinonome, a 17-year-old member of the Imperial Assault Force's Flower Division. A typical Edo native born in Tokyo's Shitamachi downtown district, she loves Shitamachi, festivals, and everyone in the district.



Saori Hayami as Clarissa Snowflake, a 16-year-old member of the Imperial Assault Force's Flower Division. Born in Luxembourg, she is a intelligent, literary girl who loves reading books.



Hibiku Yamamura as Azami Mochizuki, a 13-year-old member of the Imperial Assault Force's Flower Division. A descendant of a ninja clan, she has possessed genius-level talent for martial arts, tactics, and handling weapons since she was little.



Ayaka Fukuhara as Anastasia Palma, a 19-year-old member of the Imperial Assault Force's Flower Division. Born in Greece, she was a star on the stages of Europe. She transferred to the Imperial Assault Force.



Yuichiro Umehara as Yang Xiaolong

Sumire Uesaka as Huang Yui



Nana Mizuki as Elise



Rie Kugimiya as Margarete



Chisa Yokoyama as Yasha



Daisuke Kishio as Oboro



Mayu Yoshioka as Itsuki Saijо̄, an enthusiastic fan of the Imperial Opera Troupe who loves the Imperial Theater and the Floral Division.



Haruka Terui as Hiromi Hongо̄, a clerk at the Okashidokoro Mikazuki store who has a gentle attitude and smile, which brings in customers.



Mariko Kouda as Hinata Amamiya, Sakura's late mother who passed away at the age of 27



Sho Hayami as Tekkan Amamiya, Sakura's 42-year-old blacksmith father



Masaharu Satō as Yattansai Mochizuki, the head of the Mochizuki ninja village, and a father figure for Azami



Ryotaro Okiayu as President G, the president of the WLOF, the World Luxuriant Opera Federation



Mister I, President G's right-hand man, and leader of the WLOF's team of men-in-black



Miyuki Sawashiro as Hakushū Murasame



Bleach manga creator Tite Kubo was the main character designer for the new game, but the game had other character designers for other characters, including Yukiko Horiguchi ( K-On! , Tamako Market ) for the Shanghai Assault Force characters, BUNBUN ( Izetta: The Last Witch , Sakura Quest ) for the London Assault Force characters, Humikane Shimada ( Girls und Panzer , Strike Witches ) for the Berlin Assault Force characters, Noizi Ito ( The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya ), and Shigenori Soejima ( Persona game series).

Kōhei Tanaka returned to the franchise to compose the music, Jirō Ishii ( Under the Dog , BBK/BRNK , Monster Strike the Animation anime; 428: Shibuya Scramble and Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors games) was in charge of story composition, and Ouji Hiroi provided the original work.