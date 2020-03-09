Shura no Mon Martial Arts Manga Gets Isekai Spinoff

The April issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine revealed last Friday that Masatoshi Kawahara will launch an isekai spinoff manga for his Shura no Mon martial arts manga titled Mutsu Enmei-ryū Ikaiden: Shura no Mon - Mutsu-san wa Chō Tsuyoi?! in the magazine's next issue on April 6. The issue's front cover will feature the manga.

The manga's story begins when Mutsu is whisked away to another world, where he survives with his martial arts despite being unable to use magic.

The original Shura no Mon manga centers on Tsukumo Mutsu, a karate practitioner who is the heir to a deadly karate style known as Mutsu Enmei-ryu. The manga ran in Monthly Shonen Magazine from 1987 to 1996, and also spawned the subsequent Shura no Mon: Dai Ni Mon and Shura no Mon Iden: Fudekage manga.

Kawahara also launched the Mutsu Enmei-ryū Gaiden: Shura no Toki spinoff manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in 1989, and has serialized various arcs in Monthly Shonen Magazine irregularly over the past 30 years. The manga tells the story of the unbeaten legacy of a powerful martial art known as the Mutsu Enmei-ryu, and its practitioners throughout history. The latest arc, Mutsu Enmei-ryū Gaiden: Shura no Toki - Tōgoku Musō-hen (Greatest in Togoku Arc), launched last May.

The manga inspired the Shura no Toki: Age of Chaos television anime in 2004. Media Blasters released the anime on DVD from 2004 to 2005.