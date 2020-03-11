Golden Kamuy's 4th Original Video Anime Previews Shiton Anehata Character in Ad

NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan began streaming a commercial for the fourth original video anime ( OVA ) episode for Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga. The video previews the character Shiton Anehata, as voiced by Hideyuki Hori .

The "shocking" episode will run about 23 minutes long and will adapt the manga's "forbidden" "Shiton Animal Chronicles" story. The 23rd manga volume will ship with the OVA in a special edition on September 18.

The television anime adaptation's first season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . The second season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation began streaming an English dub later that month. The television anime has a third season in the works.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.

Noda launched the ongoing manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014. The manga's 15th compiled book volume shipped in September 2018, and it bundled an anime DVD focusing on the manga's Barato arc. The manga's 17th volume shipped on March 19, 2019, and it also bundled an anime DVD. A third original anime video ( OVA ) for the Monster arc then shipped with the manga's 19th volume last September. The 20th volume will ship on March 19.