Yū Mamada Performs Hagure Idol Jigokuhen Live-Action Film's Theme Song

The staff of the live-action film adaptation of Rui Takatō 's Hagure Idol Jigokuhen manga revealed on Wednesday that Yū Mamada is performing the theme song "Bakayarō." Mamada is also in charge of the film's music.

Mamada released the song on her Heisei Kōkai album on February 26.

The film will open in Japan this fall.

Rina Hashimoto is starring in the film. Tsuyoshi Shōji is directing the film at Sedic Deux.

The "sexy comedy" centers on Misora Haebara, a gravure idol from Okinawa who struggles to survive in the entertainment industry. Misora joins a talent agency with the dream of becoming a singer. She reluctantly agrees to work as a gravure idol, but her agency suddenly tells her she has to perform in an adult video.

The manga launched in Nihonbungeisha 's Bessatsu Manga Goraku magazine in February 2014. The magazine ended publication in December 2014, and the series moved to Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku Special in March 2015. The ongoing series' 10th compiled book volume will ship on Saturday .

Seven Seas Entertainment released Takatō's Devilman Grimoire manga in English.

Source: Music Natalie