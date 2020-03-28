Takako Shimura's 'Sayonara, Otokonoko' Manga Ends in 3rd Volume 

Manga about man who suddenly wakes up in body of child self launched in 2016

Takako Shimura posted on Twitter on Friday that her Sayonara, Otokonoko (Farewell, Boy) manga will end in its third volume.

Shimura launched the manga in Libre Publishing 's Be x Boy magazine in May 2016. Libre Publishing published the second volume in November 2018.

The manga centers on 25-year-old theater actor Kana Ashishima and his lover, 30-year-old bus driver Yūki Kawata. The two have enjoyed living together happily in love. One day, Kana awakens to find himself with the body of a child. Kana doesn't know why his body has reverted to a child or how to return to his adult body. The happy couple now find themselves in a fearful situation. Until this moment, the two lovers satisfied one another to their hearts' content, but no matter how they feel now they cannot act on their desires.

Shimura is best known for her Wandering Son and Sweet Blue Flowers manga, both of which have inspired television anime series adaptations in 2011 and 2009 respectively. She also drew the original character designs for the Aldnoah.Zero anime and Battery the Animation . She drew a short-run manga for the latter. Fantagraphics Books is releasing her Wandering Son manga in North America, and Viz Media is releasing Sweet Blue Flowers .

Shimura's Happy-Go-Lucky Days ( Dōnika Naru Hibi ) manga is inspiring an anime film that is scheduled to open on May 8.