Deca-Dence Original Anime Announces Cast, More Staff, Story, Theme Song Artists

The official website for the original television anime series Deca-Dence revealed the cast, theme song artists, July premiere, more staff, and a new visual for the anime on Friday. Funimation also revealed the story and character details for the anime.

Funimation describes the anime's story:

Many years have passed since humanity was driven to the brink of extinction by the sudden emergence of the unknown life forms Gadoll. Those humans that survived now dwell in a 3000 meter-high mobile fortress Deca-dence built to protect themselves from the Gadoll threat. Denizens of Deca-dence fall into two categories: Gears, warriors who fight the Gadoll daily, and Tankers, those without the skills to fight. One day, Natsume, a Tanker girl who dreams of becoming a Gear meets surly Kaburagi, an armor repairman of Deca-dence. This chance meeting between the seemingly two opposites, the girl with a positive attitude who never gives up on her dreams and the realist who has given up on his, will eventually shake the future course of this world.

The anime's cast members include:

Tomori Kusunoki as Natsume



Katsuyuki Konishi as Kaburagi





Konomi Suzuki will perform the anime's opening theme song "Theater of Life." Kashitarō Itō is performing the ending theme song "Kioku no Hakobune" (Ark of Memories).

The new staff members include:

Funimation will stream the anime this summer.

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Mob Psycho 100 , Death Parade ) is directing the "sci-fi action" anime at NUT ( Saga of Tanya the Evil ). Hiroshi Seko , who collaborated with Tachikawa on both seasons of Mob Psycho 100 , is penning the show's script. pomodrosa ( Listeners ) is credited for character concept design, with Shinichi Kurita ( Death Parade ) designing the characters for animation. Masahiro Tokuda ( Last Hope ) is composing the music.