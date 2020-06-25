One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 Smartphone Game Launches on June 30

Smartphone game launches on Android, iOS

Oasis Games Ltd. announced on Tuesday that it will release the One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 smartphone game for Android and iOS on June 30.

Players of the original One-Punch Man: Road to Hero smartphone game will be able to receive a reward in One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 to advance their progress.

The new game enables players to collect and train characters from the One-Punch Man anime series. The game expands on the experience of the original One-Punch Man : Road to Hero game. Players can choose between a Story mode centered on Saitama and a City mode that offers ongoing challenges.

Oasis Games Ltd. launched the original One-Punch Man : Road to Hero smartphone game in the West in August 2019. The game is based on ONE and Yūsuke Murata 's One-Punch Man manga franchise , and it follows the storyline of the first season of the anime.

Source: Press release