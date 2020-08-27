The Devil is a Part-Timer! Manga Nears Climax

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Thursday that Akio Hiiragi 's manga adaptation of Satoshi Wagahara 's The Devil is a Part-Timer! light novel series is entering its climax in the magazine's next issue on September 26.

Yen Press publishes both the original light novels and the manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

After being soundly thrashed by the hero Emilia, the Devil King and his general beat a hasty retreat to a parallel universe... only to land plop in the middle of bustling, modern-day Tokyo! Lacking the magic necessary to return home, the two are forced to assume human identities and live average human lives until they can find a better solution. And to make ends meet, Satan finds gainful employment at a nearby fast food joint! With his devilish mind set on working his way up the management food chain, what will become of his thirst for conquest?!

Hiiragi's manga adaptation launched in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in December 2011. Kadokawa published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on March 10. Yen Press published the 15th volume on February 25.

Wagahara launched the light novels with illustrations by 029 in 2011, and ended it with the 21st and final volume on August 7, delayed from its original July 10 release date due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The ComicWalker website launched a gourmet-themed manga spinoff titled Hataraku Maou-sama! no Meshi! in August 2019. Oji Sadō is drawing the manga. The manga adapts the latest spinoff volume in the light novel series, which also has the same title. The novel volume shipped in February 2019.

The main novel series inspired a television anime adaptation in 2013. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2014.