New Rurouni Kenshin Stage Musical Canceled Due to COVID-19

The official website for the stage musical of the "Kyoto Arc" of Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga announced on Friday that the production has canceled the musical's entire run, due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The musical was previously slated to run at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo from November 3 to December 15.

The announcement noted that director Shūichirō Koike and the musical's sponsors arrived at the decision after numerous discussions, and in the end, both decided to prioritize the safety of the audience, cast, and staff.

Teppei Koike was slated to star as protagonist Kenshin Himura. Shūichirō Koike, who wrote the 2016 Takarazuka stage musical and the 2018 stage play of the manga, would have returned to direct and pen the script of this new musical.