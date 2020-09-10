Otona no Bōguya-san Anime Gets 2nd Season in January

Cast, staff return from October 2018 series

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Fumi Ayamiya 's Otona no Bōguya-san (Adult Armor Shop) manga revealed on Friday that the anime is getting a second season that is slated to air from January to March 2021. The anime will also stream online and in Comicsmart's Ganma! manga app. The season will have 12 episodes of about five minutes (four minutes for main anime) in length each.

The main cast members are reprising their roles in the new season. Junichi Yamamoto is also returning to direct at IMAGICA Lab. and handle series composition. Other returning staff members include character designer Kosuke Iwanaga , dot designer Kyashii , and sound director Yukio Nagasaki .

The anime's staff launched a Fanbeats crowdfunding campaign for the new season. The crowdfunding campaign has no specific monetary goal, and it will end on October 25. Staff will use the funds raised to offset production costs. Rewards for supporters include name in the ending credits, a set of three promotional posters, and the right to appear in the anime itself.

The first anime season premiered in October 2018 and received three new episodes exclusively on d Anime Store in March 2019.

The original four-panel fantasy comedy manga, which runs in the Ganma! manga app, is set in a world of sword and sorcery. The story begins when a young villager named Kautsu comes upon a unique armor shop that only deals with a certain kind of equipment for female adventurers.