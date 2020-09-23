Dogeza de Tanondemita Sexual Comedy Anime's Video Reveals More Staff, Theme Song, October 14 Debut

The website for the short anime of Kazuki Funatsu 's Dogeza de Tanondemita (I Tried Asking While Kowtowing) sexual comedy manga posted a promotional video and a new key visual on Wednesday. The video presented more staff members, the theme song, and the October 14 premiere of the anime:





The newly announced staff members are:

The characters Minori Gakesaka (as voiced by Yui Ogura ), Natsumi Yūseki ( Saika Kitamori ), Sannose Ninose ( Akane Kaida ), and Suwaru Doge ( Tomokazu Sugita ) sing the theme song "Dogeza! Do get that" as "Dogeza-tai" (literally, Dogeza Unit).

The series will premiere on the AT-X channel on October 14 at 11:05 p.m., and then it will be available on various streaming services.

The manga's story centers on Suwaru Doge, a man who kowtows in front of young women and asks them to show him their underwear.

The cast members includes:

Yui Ogura as Minori Gakesaka

as Minori Gakesaka Juri Nagatsuma as Urara Toyofusa

Miyu Tomita as Kanan Misenai

Juri Nagatsuma as Rui Sukiyabashi

Ayaka Shimizu as Akari Ōsaka

Saika Kitamori as Sanami Murakami

Ayaka Shimizu as Tama Kyan

Miyu Tomita as Rei Shioya

Yui Ogura as Yua Aneha

Akane Kaida as Sannose Ninose

Saika Kitamori as Natsumi Yūseki

Yui Ogura as Ayame Omoi

Tomokazu Sugita as Suwaru Doge (not pictured) Kazuma Horie as "Heavenly Voice" (not pictured)

Shinpei Nagai ( I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying , Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san ) is directing the anime, and is also credited as the animatics creator. HARIBOTE is designing the characters.

Funatsu debuted the manga on Twitter, and Kadokawa released a compiled book volume in March 2018.

Funatsu ( Yokai Girls ) launched the Mabataki Yori Hayaku (Faster Than the Blink of an Eye) manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on March 19. Funatsu ended the Sundome !! Milky Way alien comedy manga in November. An alternate ending manga titled Sundome !! Milky Way Another End launched in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine on February 26. The Sundome !! Milky Way manga launched in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in June 2016. The manga's ninth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 19.

Funatsu launched the Yokai Girls ( Yōkai Shōjo -Monsuga- ) manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in March 2014, and it ended in June 2017. The 14th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in July 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the series in English.