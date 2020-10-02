Twittering Birds Never Fly OAD's Promo Video Streamed

Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label and the official Twitter account for the anime franchise based on Kou Yoneda 's Twittering Birds Never Fly ( Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai ) manga began streaming a promotional video for the franchise 's Don't Stay Gold original anime DVD ( OAD ) on Friday.

The OAD , titled Don't Stay Gold , will ship with the seventh volume of the manga on March 1, 2021.

The staff of the film trilogy are also producing the OAD . The anime is based on a short story Yoneda wrote about Kageyama and Kuga's first meeting.

The manga runs in Taiyoh Tosho 's Hertz and ihr HertZ magazines. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped in May 2019.

Digital Manga Publishing 's Juné imprint is releasing the manga in English. The company released the third compiled volume in March 2017, and will release the fourth volume in December. The company describes the story:

The sexually masochistic yakuza boss, Yashiro, isn't the type to warm up to others easily. But when Chikara Doumeki, his newly hired bodyguard, catches his interest, he reconsiders his "hands-off" policy with subordinates. As Yashiro's invitations fail, the yakuza boss finds out his bodyguard has a very personal reason for staying at arm's length.

The manga inspired Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather , the first film in the franchise 's anime project, which opened in Japan on February 15. The second film is titled Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai - The Storm Breaks . The anime project will have three theatrical installments, with each installment being 60 minutes in length. Sentai Filmworks has licensed all three installments.

Blue Lynx produced the first film as its first project. The film stars Tarusuke Shingaki as Yashiro and Wataru Hatano as Doumeki (both reprised the roles from earlier drama CDs).