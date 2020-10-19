4 Ghibli Films' Revival Screenings Earned 2.62 Billion Yen

Theatrical anime screenings started in June

TOHO revealed on Wednesday that it and Studio Ghibli 's revival screening campaign of four of the studio's movies has earned 2.62 billion yen (about US$24.85 million) as of the end of September.

The screenings began in 396 theaters in Japan on June 26. The revival screenings showed Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind , Spirited Away , Princess Mononoke , and Tales from Earthsea .

From July until August, the films frequently ranked in the top 10 of the Japanese box office.

