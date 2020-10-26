Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Game Gets Free Card Game Mode DLC

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Monday that it will add a new collectible card game mode titled " Dragon Ball Card Warriors" to its Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot game as a free update on Tuesday. The company began streaming a trailer that previews the card game and explains its rules:

English

Japanese

Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot launched in January in Japan and in the West. The game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

Developed in Japan by video game developer CyberConnect2 ; the game tells the legendary story of DRAGON BALL Z , taking players on an unforgettable adventure to experience over-the-top battles and challenging quests while creating life-long friendships as they crusade to protect Earth from fearsome villains. Additionally, DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT will also present resolutions to long unanswered questions from the DRAGON BALL Z storyline through light-hearted side quests.

The game includes story and gameplay inspired by the Dragon Ball Z anime's Cell Saga and Buu Saga. The game also includes the playable characters Trunks and Bonyu, a new character designed by Akira Toriyama .

The game has English and Japanese audio and supports Neutral-Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese subtitles.

The first DLC, "New Power Awakens - Part 1," launched on April 28 and featured characters Beerus and Whis. In the story, after beating Whis, Goku and Vegeta will be able to use their Super Saiyan God forms. In those forms, the characters will then fight Beerus. The "Part 2" DLC will launch this fall. The characters SSGSS Goku, SSGSS Vegeta, and Golden Frieza will feature in the DLC.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel, Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel via Gematsu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.