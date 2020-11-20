The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Anime Premieres on January 8

The official website for the television anime of Meguru Seto 's The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ( Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon: Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyō ) light novel series announced on Friday that the anime will premiere on MBS and TBS on January 8 at 26:25 JST (effectively, January 9 at 2:25 a.m.) The anime will then run on BS-TBS later that night, and it will launch on AT-X on January 10. The website also began streaming a commercial announcing the premiere dates and times:

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan, and it describes the story:

The Hidden Dungeon is a place of legend where rare treasures and items are hidden. Nor, the third son of an impoverished noble family who's lost the one job offer he had, was lucky enough to hear about this dungeon. He then acquires a skill that allows him to create, bestow, and edit skills... and in order to use it, he needs to accumulate points by carrying out such tasks as eating delicious meals and doing sexual things with alluring members of the opposite sex.

The anime stars (from left to right below):

Kenta Onishi ( My Roommate is a Cat , Clockwork Planet episode director) is directing the anime at Okuru to Noboru ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune The Animation: Nepu no Natsuyasumi ). Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! ) is in charge of series scripts. Yuya Uetake ( My Roommate is a Cat , The Rising of The Shield Hero key animator) is designing the characters.

Seto began serializing the story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2017, and it is still ongoing. Kodansha published the first volume of the light novels in print in August of that same year, and it published the fifth volume in March earlier this year. Hino's manga adaptation launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine's Suiyōbi no Sirius website in 2018. Kodansha published the fourth volume of the manga on May 8.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both the light novels and Tomoyuki Hino 's manga adaptation of the novels.