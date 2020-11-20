News
Voice Actress Hikari Yono Passes Away
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Voiced Kaolinite in Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III, narrated BURN THE WITCH
Voice actress Hikari Yono passed away on Sunday, November 15. Her family made the announcement on her Twitter account. The announcement noted that Yono had been under treatment for an illness at the time of her passing.
Yono has played numerous supporting roles in anime since 2001, including Mother Okojo in Shiawase Sou no Okojo-san, Tamura-sensei in Ultra Maniac, Obecitus in Tweeny Witches, Samui in Naruto, Fukuko Yanagisawa in JAPAN, Our Homeland, and Rumiko in Hal. She also provided the voice of Kaolinite in Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III, and provided narration for the recent BURN THE WITCH anime.