High School DxD's Slashdog Prequel Manga Ends

Illustrator Kikurage's manga adaptation of writer Ichiei Ishibumi 's Daten no Inugami -Slashdog- (The Fallen Dog God -Slashdog-) light novel series ended in the January 2021 issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine on Friday. The series' second compiled book volume will ship in January.

The series launched in the magazine in December 2019. Kikurage also illustrates the original novels.

Ishibumi actually wrote the first volume of the story in 2006, before his more popular High School DxD series, and the novel was then titled Slash/Dog . That series only received one volume, before Ishibumi revived the series with a new first volume in November 2017, with the full title of Daten no Inugami -Slashdog- High School DxD Universe . Kadokawa published the third volume in December 2018.

Set in the same universe as High School DxD , but years before the events of that series, the story centers on Tobio Ikuse, a high school student still reeling from an incident that caused the disappearance of his childhood friends. One day, he is attacked by beings known as "Utsusemi," but is rescued by Natsume, one of his missing friends. Together with Natsume and another girl named Vali, he races to find out the cause of his friends' disappearance.

Ishibumi and Miyama-Zero launched the High School DxD novel series in 2008, and ended it with the 25th volume in March 2018. The pair then launched the Shin High School DxD novel series in July of that same year, and Kadokawa published the fourth volume in February. Yen Press also published all 11 volumes of Hiroji Mishima 's High School DxD manga adaptation.

The novel series inspired four television anime adaptations in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018. Funimation released all four series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in North America.