Sentai Filmworks Unveils Chidori RSC Anime's English Dub Cast

Sentai Filmworks unveiled on Monday the English dub cast for Chidori RSC , the television anime of Akki Sarumi 's Rifle Is Beautiful four-panel manga. The company began streaming an English dub video clip:

The cast includes:

The cast also includes Courtney Lomelo , John Swasey , and Kira Vincent-Davis .

John Swasey is the English dub 's director, and George Manley is the ADR script writer. Patrick Marrero is the audio engineer. Brent Marshall is handling the English mix.

The series premiered in October 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE . The company will release the anime on Blu-ray Disc with the English dub on December 15.

The Rifle Is Beautiful manga's story begins with Hikari Kokura, an incoming high school student who is excited to join her school's laser rifle sport shooting club. When she gets there, she learns that the club has been shut down, and she must revive it.

The manga launched on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website in April 2015, and it ended on July 2.

Source: Sentai Filmworks