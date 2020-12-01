News
Sentai Filmworks Unveils Chidori RSC Anime's English Dub Cast
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sentai Filmworks unveiled on Monday the English dub cast for Chidori RSC, the television anime of Akki Sarumi's Rifle Is Beautiful four-panel manga. The company began streaming an English dub video clip:
The cast includes:
- Brittney Karbowski as Hikari
- Juliet Simmons as Izumi
- Patricia Duran as Erika
- Genevieve Simmons as Yukio
- Avery Smithhart as Yuko
- Alyssa Simmons as Akira
- Heidi Hinkle as Ako
- Melissa Molano as Marina
- Joanne Bonasso as Nodoka, Anri
- Christina Kelly as Karen
- Maggie Flecknoe as Misa
- Natalie Rial as Ryoko
- Olivia Swasey as Rei
- Mai Le as Kozakura
- Kyle Jones as Wataru
- Christie Guidry as Ushio
- Molly Searcy as Komachi
- Chelsea McCurdy as Yayoi
- Taylor Fono as Chiyo, Suzu
- Teresa Zimmerman as Haruna, Tae
- Allison Sumrall as Serena
- Elissa Cuellar as Maho
- Kara Greenberg as Sayu
- Hilary Haag as Ruri
- Lindsey Sweeney as Neneko
- Meg McDonald as Tohko
- Skyler Sinclair as Megumi
The cast also includes Courtney Lomelo, John Swasey, and Kira Vincent-Davis.
John Swasey is the English dub's director, and George Manley is the ADR script writer. Patrick Marrero is the audio engineer. Brent Marshall is handling the English mix.
The series premiered in October 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE. The company will release the anime on Blu-ray Disc with the English dub on December 15.
The Rifle Is Beautiful manga's story begins with Hikari Kokura, an incoming high school student who is excited to join her school's laser rifle sport shooting club. When she gets there, she learns that the club has been shut down, and she must revive it.
The manga launched on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website in April 2015, and it ended on July 2.
Source: Sentai Filmworks