Funimation Reveals Akudama Drive Anime's English Dub Cast

Funimation revealed the English dub cast for the Akudama Drive anime on Wednesday. The cast — under ADR Director Brittany Lauda , lead ADR engineer Matt Shipman , ADR scriptwriter Clayton Browning , and ADR script supervisor Tyler Walker — include:

Akudama Drive is an original anime created by Studio Pierrot and Too Kyo Games. It premiered in Japan on October 8 after its delay from July. Funimation is streaming the anime with English subtitles as it airs in Japan.

In the story of the anime, long ago the "Kantō" and "Kansei" countries had a war that divided the world. But at the end of the war, Kansei became a vassal to Kantō. However, Kansei's government and police force declined, and crime became rampant. The criminals are called "Akudama."

Studio Pierrot and Too Kyo Games are credited with the original work. Kazutaka Kodaka ( Danganronpa game franchise ) is credited with the original story draft. Tomohiro Taguchi ( Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Twin Star Exorcists ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot , and Yoshifumi Sasahara (episode director for Scum's Wish , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World ) is the assistant director. Norimitsu Kaihō ( Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc , School-Live! ) is overseeing the series scripts. Cindy H. Yamauchi is adapting Rui Komatsuzaki 's original character designs for animation. Aida Shigekazu is composing the music.