New Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Film Reveals Title, Visual, 2021 Opening

The official website for the anime adaptations of Hiroshi Hiroyama 's Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya manga revealed the title, new visual, and 2021 opening date for the upcoming new film in the franchise on Friday. The film's title is Gekijōban Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Licht - Namae no Nai Shōjo ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya the Movie Licht - The Nameless Girl).

Hiroyama's original manga re-imagines the Fate/stay night character Illyasviel von Einzbern in an alternate universe as a magical girl. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya ran in Kadokawa Shoten 's Comp Ace from 2007 to 2008. Hiroyama then launched several sequel manga series.

The first television anime premiered in 2013. The second season, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! , premiered in 2014, followed by the third season titled Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz! in 2015. The fourth and latest season, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! , premiered in July 2016. Sentai Filmworks released the first three seasons on home video. Crunchyroll streamed the fourth season as it aired, and it also streamed the first three seasons.

Gekijōban Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Sekka no Chikai , the first anime film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2017.

The Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm original video anime opened in theaters in Japan in June 2019.