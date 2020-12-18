News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 7-13

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 version debuts at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: December 7-13

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19 166,774 755,084
2 PS4 Cyberpunk 2077 Spike Chunsoft December 10 104,687 104,687
3 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 71,455 6,175,256
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 49,803 1,969,790
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 31,896 3,344,534
6 NSw Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo October 30 30,319 367,461
7 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Sega December 10 26,346 26,346
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 25,427 1,619,297
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 22,886 3,926,512
10 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 22,414 1,657,894
11 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle Nintendo November 6 21,264 92,265
12 NSw Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity KOEI Tecmo Games November 20 18,806 255,964
13 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18 18,761 427,367
14 NSw Derby Stallion Game Addict December 3 16,911 91,155
15 NSw Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Marvelous November 12 15,874 64,918
16 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 13,942 3,636,490
17 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 13,852 3,830,974
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 13,319 455,474
19 NSw Dokapon UP! Mugen no Roulette AQUAPLUS December 10 9,334 9,334
20 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 8,925 950,776

Source: Famitsu

