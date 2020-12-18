Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 7-13

This is MHA's twisted little sister and she's out to assassinate all her superpowered classmates before they grow up into dangerous adults.

― Early trailers made Talentless Nana out to look like a My Hero Academia hanger on, but let me ask you a question, did MHA include an extended necrophilia joke? I think not. This is MHA's twisted little sister and she's out to assassinate all her superpowered c...