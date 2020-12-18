News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 7-13
Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 version debuts at #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19
|166,774
|755,084
|2
|PS4
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Spike Chunsoft
|December 10
|104,687
|104,687
|3
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|71,455
|6,175,256
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|49,803
|1,969,790
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|31,896
|3,344,534
|6
|NSw
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|October 30
|30,319
|367,461
|7
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|Sega
|December 10
|26,346
|26,346
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|25,427
|1,619,297
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|22,886
|3,926,512
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|22,414
|1,657,894
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle
|Nintendo
|November 6
|21,264
|92,265
|12
|NSw
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|November 20
|18,806
|255,964
|13
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18
|18,761
|427,367
|14
|NSw
|Derby Stallion
|Game Addict
|December 3
|16,911
|91,155
|15
|NSw
|Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
|Marvelous
|November 12
|15,874
|64,918
|16
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|13,942
|3,636,490
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|13,852
|3,830,974
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|13,319
|455,474
|19
|NSw
|Dokapon UP! Mugen no Roulette
|AQUAPLUS
|December 10
|9,334
|9,334
|20
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|8,925
|950,776
