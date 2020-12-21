Ciel Nosurge DX, Ar Nosurge DX PS4, Switch, PC Games Delayed to March 4

The official website for KOEI Tecmo 's Ciel nosurge: Requiem for a Lost Star DX and Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star DX games for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam announced that the games have been delayed from January 28 to March 4. The website stated that the reason for the delay was to improve games' quality. Producer Akira Tsuchiya added that he wishes to create the best quality product possible.

Ciel nosurge DX and Ar nosurge DX are remastered versions of the original Ciel nosurge PlayStation Vita game and Ar nosurge PlayStation 3 game, respectively.

Ciel Nosurge is the first game in the Surge Concerto series. In the game, the player meets an amnesiac girl named Ionasal, and helps her to recover her lost memories, with Ionasal eventually falling in love with the player character.

Tecmo KOEI released the game in April 2012 for the PlayStation Vita, and the company released the game's story in a series of downloadable episodes. Tecmo KOEI then released Ciel nosurge Re:Incarnation in February 2013, which compiles the game's first five episodes. Finally, KOEI Tecmo Games released Ciel nosurge Offline in October 2014, which compiles all of the game's episodes.

KOEI Tecmo Games released the Ar nosurge PS3 game — the second game in the Surge Concerto series — in March 2014 in Japan, and in September 2014 in North America and Europe. The company then re-released the game on the PlayStation 4 in October 2014 in Japan, and in July 2015 in North America.

Source: Ciel Nosurge DX/Ar Nosurge DX games' website via Siliconera