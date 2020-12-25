Gal*Gun Returns Game Cancels Xbox Versions (Updated)

Game launches in Japan for Switch on January 28, for PC on February 12

The official website for Inti Creates ' new Gal*Gun Returns game announced on Friday that the planned Xbox One version of the game is canceled. The English announcement on the franchise's Twitter account also stated that the game will no longer get a release for "the Xbox family of consoles." The game was originally slated for only Xbox One in Japan and both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in the West.

The announcement explained that Inti Creates has been developing the game with the aim of "faithfully reproducing" the play experience of the original Gal*Gun game. However, when evaluating the Xbox One version and discussing it with Microsoft , the developers decided they could not ensure a consistent gameplay experience across all platforms.

Inti Creates began streaming the second introduction trailer for the game on Tuesday. The video features English subtitles.

The game will launch in Japan for the Nintendo Switch on January 28 and for PC via Steam on February 12.

PQube will release the game in English for the Switch and PC via Steam on February 12. The Switch version will have a physical and digital release.

The game will get a Birthday Suit Collector's Edition, which includes a 100-page artbook, a set of three soundtrack CDs, six metal pin badges, a 10th anniversary collector's coin, six art cards, a cover art insert, and a pair of "safety goggles."

PQube describes the game:

As the franchise turns 10 next year, what better way to celebrate than to bring to the West the game that started it all but never left Japan, in all its glorious remastered form: Gal*Gun Returns! It's time for our faithful Gal*Gunners and our new fans alike to experience the roots of Gal*Gun and its numerous undiscovered panties! Gal*Gun is the entertaining story of a young man who becomes "super popular" with the opposite sex and is now living the "unfortunate" life of having every lady that looks his way confessing their undying love for him. But he must steel himself and fend these would-be lovers off with his 'special weapon' (known as the Pheromone Shot), as he tries to win the affections of one of the main protagonists. Gal*Gun is the crazy combination of arcade-style shooting action and dating sim that truly has no equal.

PQube previously released Gal*Gun 2 for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in April 2018.

Update: Article updated to state that the English announcement announced that the entire Xbox family of releases is canceled. Thanks, Eijhu