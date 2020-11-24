Gal*Gun Returns Game Launches in West on February 12

Opening movie streamed for Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam game

PQube announced that it will release Inti Creates ' new Gal*Gun Returns game in English for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam on February 12. The company began streaming the game's opening movie:

The Switch version will have a physical and digital release, and the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Steam versions will be digital only.

The game will get a Birthday Suit Collector's Edition, which includes a 100-page artbook, a set of three soundtrack CDs, six metal pin badges, a 10th anniversary collector's coin, six art cards, a cover art insert, and a pair of "safety goggles."

The game will launch in Japan for Switch and Xbox One consoles on January 28, and the Steam version will launch in February.

PQube describes the game:

As the franchise turns 10 next year, what better way to celebrate than to bring to the West the game that started it all but never left Japan, in all its glorious remastered form: Gal*Gun Returns! It's time for our faithful Gal*Gunners and our new fans alike to experience the roots of Gal*Gun and its numerous undiscovered panties! Gal*Gun is the entertaining story of a young man who becomes "super popular" with the opposite sex and is now living the "unfortunate" life of having every lady that looks his way confessing their undying love for him. But he must steel himself and fend these would-be lovers off with his 'special weapon' (known as the Pheromone Shot), as he tries to win the affections of one of the main protagonists. Gal*Gun is the crazy combination of arcade-style shooting action and dating sim that truly has no equal.

PQube previously released Gal*Gun 2 for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in April 2018.

Source: Press release