PQube to Release Gal*Gun Returns Game for Switch, Xbox One, Steam in 2021

Happinet revealed during a TGS 2020 livestream event on Saturday that PQube will release Inti Creates ' Gal*Gun Returns game in English for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam in 2021. The Switch version will have a physical and digital release, and the Xbox One and Steam versions will be digital only.

PQube describes the game:

As the franchise turns 10 next year, what better way to celebrate than to bring to the West the game that started it all but never left Japan, in all its glorious remastered form: Gal*Gun Returns! It's time for our faithful Gal*Gunners and our new fans alike to experience the roots of Gal*Gun and its numerous undiscovered panties! Gal*Gun is the entertaining story of a young man who becomes "super popular" with the opposite sex and is now living the "unfortunate" life of having every lady that looks his way confessing their undying love for him. But he must steel himself and fend these would-be lovers off with his 'special weapon' (known as the Pheromone Shot), as he tries to win the affections of one of the main protagonists. Gal*Gun is the crazy combination of arcade-style shooting action and dating sim that truly has no equal.

The game will launch in Japan for Switch and Xbox One on January 28, 2021, and the Steam version will launch in February 2021.

PQube previously released Gal*Gun 2 for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in April 2018.