Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Romantic Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime

The official Twitter account for Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket service announced on Saturday that Keigo Maki 's romantic comedy manga Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ( Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-san ) is inspiring a television anime. The staff will announce more details later.

Maki thanked the staff for the anime adaptation and said they personally look forward to seeing what kind of anime it will be, as just another viewer in the audience. Maki mused if this is all a dream. To celebrate the news, Magazine Pocket is offering the first manga volume for free. It also offering one autographed art reproduction and five autographed t-shirts to people who post on Twitter with the hashtag "#式守さんアニメ化" (#ShikimoriAnimeAdaptation).

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be... but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! A fun and funny high school romance with a sassy twist perfect for fans of Nagatoro-san and Komi Can't Communicate !

Maki launched the manga on Magazine Pocket in February 2019. Kodansha published the sixth compiled book volume this past October, and will publish the seventh volume on January 8.

Sources: Magazine Pocket's Twitter account, Mantan Web