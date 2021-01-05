Nintendo to Acquire Next Level Games

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of outstanding shares of Vancouver-based Next Level Games to make it a wholly owned subsidiary. Nintendo 's acquisition is expected to close on March 1.

Through this acquisition, Nintendo stated it will secure the availability of Next Level Games' development resources, including development expertise and improved speed and quality via closer communication and staff exchange. Several of Next Level Games' owner-directors had recently decided that it was time to sell their shares, which led to the company's exploration of potential sale transactions.

Next Level Games has worked with Nintendo to develop exclusive titles including Luigi's Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch, Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon and Metroid Prime: Federation Force for Nintendo 3DS, and Mario Strikers Charged for Nintendo Wii.

Source: Nintendo via Gematsu