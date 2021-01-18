Jukaimura Manga Based on Ju-on Director's Upcoming Film Ends in February

Manga based on film launched last November

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine revealed last Friday that Yutoto's manga adaptation of director Takashi Shimizu and writer Daisuke Hosaka 's upcoming Jukaimura ( Suicide Forest Village ) horror film is ending in the magazine's next issue on February 15.

The manga's story begins when streamer Akina visits Aokigahara forest at the base of Mount Fuji, known as the site of many suicides over the years. While live streaming herself walking in the forest, she spots the silhouette of someone among the trees. Thinking that it is someone considering suicide, she rushes after it in order to stop them.

The manga launched in Monthly Comic Gene in November 2020, and is based on Shimizu and Hosaka's upcoming film of the same name. The film will open in Japan on February 5.

The film is the second in Shizimu and Hosaka's "Kyōfu no Mura" (Village of Fear) series, the first one being the February 2020 film Inunakimura ( Howling Village ). Shimizu is the creator of the Ju-on/ The Grudge horror film franchise .