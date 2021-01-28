Yen Press Licenses Megumi Hayashibara's Memoir The Characters Taught Me Everything: Living Life One Episode at a Time

Book launches digitally on February 20

Yen Press announced on Wednesday that it has licensed voice actress Megumi Hayashibara 's memoir titled The Characters Taught Me Everything: Living Life One Episode at a Time . The publisher will release the memoir digitally on February 20.

Yen Press describes the memoir:

For over three decades, renowned Japanese voice actress Megumi Hayashibara has breathed life into countless iconic characters—including Ranma Saotome ( Ranma ½ ), Rei Ayanami ( Neon Genesis Evangelion ), Lina Inverse (Slayers), Jessie ( Pokémon ), Faye Valentine ( Cowboy Bebop ), and Paprika ( Paprika )! In this new autobiographical memoir, Megumi provides an in-depth look at her illustrious career and how the very characters she has portrayed have impacted her life on both personal and professional levels.

Yen Press is publishing the memoir in English simultaneously with its Japanese release.

Source: Press release