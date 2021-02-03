Manga Company ComicSmart Establishes Digital Anime Studio

Manga company ComicSmart, Inc. announced on Wednesday that it has established the digital animation studio Qzil.la (pronounced "kujira," the Japanese word for "whale"). Producer and Production I.G veteran Shun Fukudome is the company's producer and representative director, while Masayoshi Tomoya and Takefumi Okada are board members.

The company seeks to alleviate labor problems with animators while maintaining a high quality of work with a fast production process.

ComicSmart owns the Ganma! manga website, which serialized the Million Doll manga and Otona no Bōguya-san ( Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen ) manga, both of which inspired television anime. ComicSmart also partnered with Mangamo and Avex to release the Japan Sinks 2020 manga.

