×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
ANN 2021 Reader Survey • We would truly appreciate it if you could take five minutes to fill out our annual reader survey. It's tremendously helpful to us. read more

News
Manga Company ComicSmart Establishes Digital Anime Studio

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Production I.G veteran producer Shun Fukudome heads new Qzil.la studio

Manga company ComicSmart, Inc. announced on Wednesday that it has established the digital animation studio Qzil.la (pronounced "kujira," the Japanese word for "whale"). Producer and Production I.G veteran Shun Fukudome is the company's producer and representative director, while Masayoshi Tomoya and Takefumi Okada are board members.

The company seeks to alleviate labor problems with animators while maintaining a high quality of work with a fast production process.

ComicSmart owns the Ganma! manga website, which serialized the Million Doll manga and Otona no Bōguya-san (Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen) manga, both of which inspired television anime. ComicSmart also partnered with Mangamo and Avex to release the Japan Sinks 2020 manga.

Sources: CreatorZine, Qzil.la's website

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives