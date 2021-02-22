Rainbow's Masasumi Kakizaki Ends Spy no Tsuma Manga in Next Chapter

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine revealed last Friday that Masasumi Kakizaki 's manga adaptation of the Spy no Tsuma (The Spy's Wife) live-action television movie will end with its eighth chapter in the magazine's next issue on March 18. The manga's second and final compiled book volume will also ship on the same day.

The story is set during 1940, at the height of the Second Sino-Japanese War, and prior to Japan's entry into the Second World War. The story centers on trading company owner Yūsaku and his wife Satoko, who enjoy a life of relative ease at their house in Kobe, even after the 1938 National Mobilization Law has put a military eye on their business. When Yūsaku returns from a business trip from Japanese Manchuria, he confides to Satoko that he has learned of a terrible national secret. With suspicions rising on them from the government and the military, they resolve to be together despite the hardships.

Kakizaki launched the manga in Sunday GX in August 2020, and Shogakukan published the manga's first volume in October 2020. The movie's director and scriptwriter Kiyohara Kurosawa and the script co-writer Ryūsuke Hamaguchi are credited for the manga's original work.

NHK BS8K aired the movie in June 2020, and a new theatrical edit of the film opened in Japanese theaters in October 2020.

George Abe and Kakizaki's Rainbow - Nisha Rokubō no Shichinin prison manga was adapted into a television anime series in 2010. Funimation streamed the series on its website. A live-action film adaptation of Kakizaki's Kansen Rettō horror manga debuted in 2009.