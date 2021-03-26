Godzilla Franchise Gets 3 New Smartphone Games

Run Godzilla raising game available now

TOHO announced on Thursday that it will release three new games in its Godzilla franchise worldwide this year: Godzilla Battle Line , Godzilla Destruction , and Run Godzilla .

Run Godzilla is a "bizarre casual game where you raise Godzilla." The game launched on Thursday worldwide, and will launch in Japan in June.

Godzilla Destruction is a game where players play as Godzilla and destroy cities, and it will release in some countries including Japan in April.

Godzilla Battle Line features "3 minute monster all-star battles" and will release in April in some countries with a worldwide release including Japan in May.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film will open on March 31, but is opening five days earlier on Friday internationally in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film will open in Japan on May 14.

Legendary licensed the Godzilla film rights in 2010, and produced Gareth Edwards' 2014 Godzilla film. The film opened in the United States in May 2014, and earned over US$500 million worldwide. The sequel, Godzilla: King of Monsters , opened on May 22, 2019.

The Godzilla Singular Point anime series will premiere on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , BS11 and Sun TV on April 1, but debuted earlier on Netflix in Japan on March 25. (Every episode will premiere on Netflix in Japan first before its television broadcast.) The anime will debut worldwide later this year.