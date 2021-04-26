Final Evangelion Film Earns 8 Billion Yen, 24th Detective Conan Film Earns 3.9 Billion Yen

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the "final" Evangelion film, has sold 5.23 million tickets for 8 billion yen (about US$74.6 million) as of Sunday, its 49th day in the Japanese box office. The film ranked at #3 in its seventh weekend.

In its third week, the film surpassed the domestic earnings of Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , which earned a total of 5.3 billion yen. The new film is now the highest-earning film in the series domestically and internationally, despite playing in only one country so far.

The film opened in 466 theaters in Japan on March 8, and sold 33.6% more tickets for 45.1% more yen than the previous Evangelion film during their respective first seven days.

The film set a record for highest IMAX earnings on an opening day in Japan, with the equivalent of US$740,000 in IMAX tickets. The movie also set a record for the highest percentage of IMAX opening day gross for a local film in Japan, with IMAX accounting for 10% of the film's opening day gross on only 1%-2% of the total screens.



Additionally, the Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan film has earned 3.9 billion yen (about US$36.2) and sold 2.74 million tickets after 10 days at the box office. The film ranked at #1 for a second weekend in a row.

The film opened in Japan on April 16 and ranked at #1 in its first weekend, selling 1,533,054 tickets and earning 2,218,130,800 yen (about US$20.5 million) in its first three days

Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet is the 24th film in the franchise. The film was slated to open on April 17 last year, but was delayed from its original date due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film also had a simultaneous release in 22 countries and territories outside of Japan: Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and France.

Tomoka Nagaoka ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire ) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai ( Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer ) wrote the script. Katsuo Ono returned to compose the music. Rock band Tokyo Jihen performed the theme song "Eien no Fuzaishōmei" (The Eternal Alibi).



