Persona 5 Game Gets 3rd Stage Play in Osaka, Yokohama in December

2nd stage play ran last October

The official website for the Persona 5 the Stage stage plays based on Atlus ' Persona 5 game franchise revealed on Saturday that a third stage play will run in Osaka and Yokohama in December. The website will reveal more details about the play at a later date. The new play is titled Persona 5 the Stage #3 .

The second stage play, Persona 5 the Stage #2 , ran in Yokohama and Osaka last October. The play again starred Hiroki Ino, Kouhei Shiota, Yuki Odera, Kōji Kominami, and Yoshihide Sasaki .

The first play, titled Persona 5 the Stage , ran in Osaka and Tokyo in December 2019. Hideyuki Nishimori ( Danganronpa , My Hero Academia stage plays) directed the play and wrote the script.

The original Persona 5 game shipped for the PS4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G .

The 26-episode television anime series based on the game premiered in April 2018 and aired through September 2018. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll and Hulu as it aired. Two specials then aired in December 2018 and March 2019.

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for the PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe in March 2020.



The Persona 5 Strikers ( Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers ) action role-playing game released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan in February 2020. The game launched for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in the West on February 23.