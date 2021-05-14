NEO: The World Ends With You Game's Opening Movie Streamed

Sequel game launches for PS4, Switch on July 27

Square Enix began streaming the opening movie trailer for NEO: The World Ends with You ( Shin Subarashii Kono Sekai ), a new sequel game to The World Ends with You ( Subarashiki Kono Sekai ) action role-playing game, on Friday.

Square Enix will release the game on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in English and Japanese on July 27. The game will launch for PC on the Epic Games Store this summer.

Square Enix describes the game:

NEO: The World Ends with You transports players to the streets of the Shibuya, where they will take part in the "Reapers' Game," a life-or-death battle for survival. Players will take on the role of Rindo as they explore the heart of Tokyo to uncover the mysteries behind the sinister Game in which they have been forced to take part. NEO: The World Ends with You brings a re-creation of modern Shibuya to life in a unique and comic-inspired style. Players can explore and enjoy the sights, sounds, and culture of this bustling city, fight monsters alongside their ally companions in fast-paced action battles, and complete missions as they seek to change the fate they've been handed.

The Japanese cast includes:

Jupiter and Square Enix developed the original The World Ends with You game that shipped for Nintendo DS in Japan in 2007 and in the West in 2008. The World Ends with You -Solo Remix- smartphone game developed by h.a.n.d launched for iOS devices in 2012, followed by Android devices in 2014. The World Ends with You -Final Remix- game shipped for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in September 2018 and launched in the West in October 2018. Characters from the game franchise also feature in the Kingdom Hearts game series.

The original game is inspiring The World Ends with You the Animation ( Subarashiki Kono Sekai The Animation ) anime adaptation. The anime premiered on April 9.

NEO: The World Ends with You takes place three years after the anime's ending.