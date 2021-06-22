Banished From The Heroes' Party TV Anime Casts Nao Toyama, Kentarō Tone

Fantasy series to premiere in October after delay

The official website for the television anime of Zappon and Yasumo 's Banished From The Heroes' Party ( Shin no Nakama janai to Yūsha no Party o Oidasareta node, Henkyō de Slow Life Suru Koto ni Shimashita ) light novel series revealed two more cast members for the show on Tuesday.

The new cast includes Nao Tōyama as Megria (left above), "a receptionist for the adventurer's guild in Zoltan." The other new cast member is Kentarō Tone as Dir (right), "a man blessed with the sign of the 'Fire Mage'."

The previously announced cast members include:

The show's staff have delayed the anime from July to October due to "various circumstances."

Makoto Hoshino ( DamePri Anime Caravan , KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will ) is directing the anime at Wolfsbane and Studio Flad . Megumi Shimizu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ruriko Watanabe ( KutsuDaru. , DamePri Anime Caravan ) is designing the characters.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

Red was once a member of the Hero's party, a powerful group destined to save the world from the evil forces of Taraxon, the Raging Demon Lord. That is, until one of his comrades kicked him out. Hoping to live the easy life on the frontier, Red's new goal is to open an apothecary. However, keeping the secret of his former life may not be as simple as he thinks. Especially when the beautiful Rit, an adventurer from his past, shows up and asks to move in with him!

Zappon began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Nārō" website in October 2017, where it is still continuing. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Yasumo beginning with the first volume in June 2018. Masahiro Ikeno launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in May 2018. The franchise has over 1 million copies in circulation.