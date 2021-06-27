Netflix Removes Record of Ragnarok Anime in India

Company had earlier listed anime for release in India on June 17

Netflix India has removed its listing for the anime of Shinya Umemura , Ajichika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) manga. The streaming platform had listed the anime for release in India on June 17 alongside its worldwide debut.

Netflix has not made a public statement about the removal. ANN reached out to Netflix for a comment regarding the removal, but the company did not respond by press time.

US Hindu activist Rajan Zed had made a statement on March 21 urging Warner Bros. Japan to "not trivialize" Hindu deity Lord Shiva in the anime. According to Zed, in early June Netflix had refused to remove the anime from its catalog, stating in an email to him that "We at Netflix respect all religions, communities and their cultures and traditions. The stories that are on our service are not intended to be disrespectful or hurt the sentiments of any community or group." The anime is currently streaming on Netflix in the United States.

Zed had earlier addressed the publishers of the manga Coamix and urged the company "not to trivialize Lord Shiva and other highly revered Hindu gods and goddesses in its manga publications."

The Shūmatsu no Walküre manga launched in Comic Zenon magazine in November 2017. Umemura is writing the story, while Ajichika is drawing the art. Fukui is credited for composition. The manga depicts a character based on Hindu deity Lord Shiva as well as characters based on other figures from Hindu mythology, Greek mythology, the Bible, and Japanese history. Viz Media will begin publishing the manga in English this fall.

Section 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code outlaws "outraging the religious feelings of any class of [citizens of India]" with "deliberate and malicious intention."

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India issued the "Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021" on February 25. The guidelines detail a framework for regulating online streaming platforms or OTT (over-the-top) platforms in India. The guidelines hold intermediaries such as social media websites and online streaming platforms “liable in any proceedings relating to any relevant third-party information, data or communication link made available or hosted by that intermediary where he fails to ensure that such intermediary observes due diligence while discharging its duties under the Act” and lay out a three-tier framework that necessitates the appointment of a grievance officer.

Rajan Zed has previously released statements regarding the depiction of the Hindu deity Krishna in Sega 's Shin Megami Tensei IV: Final role-playing video game, the character "Apocalypse" in the X-Men: Apocalypse film, and the depiction of the goddess Kali in the Smite multiplayer online battle arena game.