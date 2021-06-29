Funimation Streams Dungeon of Black Company Anime

Anime premieres in Japan on July 9

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will stream the television anime of Yōhei Yasumura 's The Dungeon of Black Company ( Meikyū Black Company ) manga as part of its summer 2021 streaming lineup.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kinji, who lacks any kind of work ethic, is a layabout in his modern life. One day, he finds himself transported to another world–but not in a grand fantasy of a hero welcomed with open arms. He's immediately shoved into a terrible job! Now enslaved by an evil mining company in a fantasy world, Kinji's about to really learn the meaning of hard work!

The anime stars:

Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. , and Deko Akao ( Snow White with the Red Hair , Noragami , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yuki Sawairi ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is designing the characters, and Taku Inoue is composing the music at Toy's Factory . Howl Be Quiet will perform the show's opening theme song "Shimi" (Stain). Humbreaders' is performing the ending theme song "World is Mine."

The anime will premiere on July 9 on Tokyo MX and TV Aichi , and will air later on ABC TV, AT-X , and BS- NTV .

Yasumura launched the manga on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in December 2016. The manga entered its climax with its 30th chapter in June 2020, but Yasumura later confirmed that the manga was not yet ending.